WORLD
2 min read
Ukraine dismisses Russia's ceasefire proposal as veiled ultimatum
President Zelenskyy says he’s ready “any day” for a summit with President Putin and President Trump, as proposed by Turkish President Erdogan.
Ukraine dismisses Russia's ceasefire proposal as veiled ultimatum
Zelenskyy told reporters that the Russian document outlining Moscow's requirements to halt its invasion amounted to an ultimatum. / AP
June 4, 2025

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Russia was giving Ukraine an ultimatum at peace negotiations, but said he was ready to hold direct talks with Russia's Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump "any day".

His comments on Wednesday came after Russian and Ukrainian delegations in Istanbul swapped terms for agreeing to a ceasefire and said they were ready to host another round of prisoner exchanges.

Zelenskyy told reporters that the Russian document outlining Moscow's requirements to halt its invasion amounted to an ultimatum.

"That is, it is not a memorandum of understanding. At least a memorandum of understanding should be signed by two parties, not just one party demanding something," he said, sitting around a table with international and Ukrainian media.

"Therefore, it cannot be called a memorandum. It is, after all, an ultimatum from the Russian side to us," he added.

RelatedTRT Global - New Russia-Ukraine peace talks expected as both sides recognise need for dialogue — Turkish FM

Ready for summit

He said that he was ready to hold a meeting with Putin and Trump.

Recommended

"We are ready for such a meeting any day," Zelenskyy said, referring to a summit proposed by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan adding that he was proposing that a ceasefire be put in place before any such summit.

The White House said that Trump was "open" to meeting his Russian and Ukrainian counterparts in Türkiye after the two sides failed on Monday to make headway towards an elusive ceasefire.

Zelenskyy added that Ukraine and Russia were prepared to exchange captured military personnel this weekend, following the agreement between Moscow and Kiev brokered in Türkiye this week.

"The Russian side has passed on information that this weekend - on Saturday and Sunday - they will be able to transfer 500 people, 500 of our military," Zelenskyy said.

"We will be ready to exchange the relevant number" of prisoners of war, he added.

Tens of thousands have been killed since Russia launched its military campaign in Ukraine, with swathes of eastern and southern Ukraine destroyed and millions forced to flee their homes in Europe's largest refugee crisis since World War II.

RelatedTRT Global - Istanbul talks: Ukraine, Russia agree on major prisoner, body exchange deal

Explore
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal
Ukraine, Russia claim shooting down each other's drones in overnight attacks
German police raid suspected far-right group over illegal weapons
Google pledges $6.8B in UK investment ahead of Trump's landmark state visit
Austria faces fresh Russian espionage claims after government promises law change