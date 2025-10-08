US lawmakers are calling for broader bans on chipmaking equipment to China after a bipartisan investigation found that Chinese chipmakers had purchased $38 billion of sophisticated gear last year.

Inconsistencies in rules issued by the United States, Japan and the Netherlands have led to non-US chip equipment manufacturers selling to some Chinese firms that US companies could not, according to a report published on Tuesday by the US House of Representatives Select Committee on China.

The committee called for broader bans by the US and its allies on chipmaking tool sales to China, rather than narrower bans on sales to specific Chinese chipmakers.

The $38 billion was purchased from five top semiconductor manufacturing equipment suppliers, without breaking the law, a 66 per cent increase from 2022, when many of the tool export restrictions were introduced.

That accounted for nearly 39 per cent of the aggregate sales of Applied Materials, Lam Research, KLA, ASML and Tokyo Electron, the report found.

"These are the sales that made China increasingly competitive in the manufacture of a wide range of semiconductors, with profound implications for human rights and democratic values around the world," the report said.

Both US Democratic and Republican administrations have sought to restrict China's ability to make microchips, crucial to fields such as artificial intelligence and military modernisation. The two economic superpowers are also vying to sell advanced technology, such as AI data centres, to other nations.

Mark Dougherty, president of Tokyo Electron's US unit, said the industry's China sales have started to decline this year, in part due to new regulations and welcomed more coordination between the US and Japanese governments.