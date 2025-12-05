US
2 min read
US authorities arrest Washington, DC pipe bomb suspect after 5 years of investigation
Attorney General Pam Bondi says the suspect wasn't arrested based on new evidence, but rather on the administration's hard work.
US authorities arrest Washington, DC pipe bomb suspect after 5 years of investigation
Cole has so far been charged with a single count of use of an explosive device, though Bondi said additional charges may be forthcoming. / Reuters
December 5, 2025

Authorities have identified a suspect in the investigation into pipe bombs that were left outside of the Washington headquarters of the Democratic and Republican national committees on the night before the January 6, 2021, assault on the US Capitol.

Federal law enforcement officials identified the suspect who was arrested in Woodbridge, Virginia, on Thursday morning as Brian Cole, Jr. Authorities did not identify a motive due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, nor did they identify what breakthrough led them to the arrest.

Attorney General Pam Bondi insisted, however, that Cole was not arrested based on a new tip or evidence.

The arrest, she said, was the result of "the hard work of President (Donald) Trump's administration, (FBI) Deputy Director (Dan) Bongino, and (FBI) Director (Kash) Patel."

"Let me be clear, there was no new tip, there was no new witness, just good, diligent police work and prosecutorial work," she told reporters. "We'll share more information when we can and when it unfolds."

Cole has so far been charged with a single count of use of an explosive device, though Bondi said additional charges may be forthcoming.

RECOMMENDED

Years of investigation

Authorities for years solicited the public's assistance in identifying the suspect, offering a $500,000 reward and publishing security camera photos and video of an individual clad in a grey hoodie, gloves, and a mask.

The FBI released a new video in October that laid out a timeline and the suspect's route walking through the Capitol Hill neighbourhood before placing a bomb near a bench outside of the Democratic National Committee building in the early evening.

The suspect then took a circuitous route to the Republican National Committee building, depositing another bomb in an alley near the headquarters, according to the FBI.

No one was injured by the bombs, but authorities have said they were active before they were rendered inert.

"Fortunately, these bombs did not explode, although they certainly could have. But make no mistake, the alleged pipe bomber did terrorise our community," said Darren Cox, the FBI assistant director in charge.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
Explore
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance
African Union vows accountability for RSF attacks on Sudanese civilians
US pauses green card lottery programme after MIT professor, Brown University killings
Rubio outlines plan for Gaza governance, international force to follow