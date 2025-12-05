Authorities have identified a suspect in the investigation into pipe bombs that were left outside of the Washington headquarters of the Democratic and Republican national committees on the night before the January 6, 2021, assault on the US Capitol.
Federal law enforcement officials identified the suspect who was arrested in Woodbridge, Virginia, on Thursday morning as Brian Cole, Jr. Authorities did not identify a motive due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, nor did they identify what breakthrough led them to the arrest.
Attorney General Pam Bondi insisted, however, that Cole was not arrested based on a new tip or evidence.
The arrest, she said, was the result of "the hard work of President (Donald) Trump's administration, (FBI) Deputy Director (Dan) Bongino, and (FBI) Director (Kash) Patel."
"Let me be clear, there was no new tip, there was no new witness, just good, diligent police work and prosecutorial work," she told reporters. "We'll share more information when we can and when it unfolds."
Cole has so far been charged with a single count of use of an explosive device, though Bondi said additional charges may be forthcoming.
Years of investigation
Authorities for years solicited the public's assistance in identifying the suspect, offering a $500,000 reward and publishing security camera photos and video of an individual clad in a grey hoodie, gloves, and a mask.
The FBI released a new video in October that laid out a timeline and the suspect's route walking through the Capitol Hill neighbourhood before placing a bomb near a bench outside of the Democratic National Committee building in the early evening.
The suspect then took a circuitous route to the Republican National Committee building, depositing another bomb in an alley near the headquarters, according to the FBI.
No one was injured by the bombs, but authorities have said they were active before they were rendered inert.
"Fortunately, these bombs did not explode, although they certainly could have. But make no mistake, the alleged pipe bomber did terrorise our community," said Darren Cox, the FBI assistant director in charge.