Washington, DC — The White House meeting between the presidents of the US and Ukraine on Friday was anything but routine. Donald Trump, leaning forward, his voice sharp, told Volodymyr Zelenskyy to "make a deal or we’re out."

Zelensky, who had been asking for more support in his country’s war with Russia, bristled. But Trump wasn’t done. Backed by his Vice President, JD Vance, he accused the Ukrainian president of "gambling with World War III."

The words hung in the air — blunt, transactional, a jarring departure from the delicate choreography of traditional diplomacy.

For six decades, Fawaz Turki has watched US presidents in Washington DC, navigate the world stage, from Kennedy to Trump. Yet, he told TRT World, Trump’s approach is unlike anything he has seen before.

"Diplomacy, at its core, has always been about the art of persuasion," Turki said. "Trump treats it like a business deal — bold, aggressive, and with little regard for precedent."

Turki, an international relations expert, noted that Trump’s interactions with foreign leaders have always been direct and often unpredictable. "Unlike past presidents, who often aim to create space for negotiation and diplomatic solutions, Trump’s style is assertive."

Recasting America’s role in the world

"He’s not here to play by the old rules," Turki added. "Trump has reshaped the way the world sees US leadership. He makes his demands clear, and it’s up to others to meet them or face the consequences."

Joshua W. Busby, a professor at the University of Texas and a scholar at the Strauss Center for International Security and Law, sees a calculated move beneath Trump’s outrage.

"Trump may be trying to sabotage a deal with Ukraine he doesn’t want to sign because he is ultimately interested in ending US obligations to Ukraine’s security," Busby told TRT World.

"By acting outraged and upset at Zelensky, he can possibly walk away from Ukraine's security commitment and blame the Ukrainians for bad behaviour."

Busby’s analysis suggests that Trump sees the Ukraine conflict as an opportunity to recast America’s role in global security.

David N. Gibbs, a professor of history at the University of Arizona, has a different take. He believes Trump’s approach is shaped by a belief that Ukraine’s fate is already sealed.

"It is always difficult to know with Trump since he has sometimes said contradictory things about Ukraine," he told TRT World.