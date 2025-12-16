European members of the UN Security Council cited more than 260 illegal Israeli settler attacks against Palestinians in a single month, condemning what they described as record levels of violence in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Speaking on behalf of the E5 — Denmark, France, Greece, Slovenia and the UK, British Ambassador James Kariuki said on Tuesday that the Council would meet to discuss Resolution 2334, which "explicitly condemns settlement activities and calls on Israel to respect its obligations under international law."

He warned that "the government of Israel continues to implement policies which contravene this resolution and contribute to rising instability in the West Bank," adding that this "risks undermining the implementation of the 20-point plan for Gaza and the prospects for a two-state solution, as well as long-term peace and security across the region."

"We strongly condemn the unprecedented rise in settler violence against Palestinian civilians of all faiths and denominations in the West Bank and East Jerusalem, with 2025 the most violent year on record," said Kariuki.

Citing data from the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), he stated that "there were over 260 attacks on Palestinians and their property in October alone. This is deeply alarming."

"These attacks terrorise civilians, obstruct peace efforts and threaten the security of Israel itself," he said, calling on Israel "to abide by its obligations under international law and protect the Palestinian population of the occupied territories."