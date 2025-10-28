WAR ON GAZA
Israel’s West Bank annexation plan, latest Gaza attack show no intent for peace — Türkiye
This latest attack has once again laid bare that Israel poses a threat to regional peace and tranquility," Türkiye's communications director Burhanetin Duran says.
Israel killed at least nine Palestinians and wounded others in the air strikes. / Reuters
October 28, 2025

Israel's plan to annex the occupied West Bank and its latest attack on Gaza show that Tel Aviv has no agenda for peace, Türkiye's communications director said.

"On the contrary, it intends to continue the occupation and genocide. This latest attack has once again laid bare that Israel poses a threat to regional peace and tranquility," Burhanetin Duran stated on X on Tuesday.

Duran called on the global community to demonstrate its resolve in condemning Israel's genocidal policies.

Türkiye will continue to defend the Palestinian cause and stand firmly against oppression, standing with the oppressed, as the voice of justice and humanity, he added.

Orders to violate ceasefire

His remarks came after the Israeli army launched a series of strikes across Gaza on Tuesday following orders from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu "to immediately carry out forceful strikes," who accused Hamas of violating the truce, without providing evidence.

Israel killed at least nine Palestinians and wounded others in the air strikes.

The ceasefire agreement has been in place in Gaza since October 10 under US President Donald Trump's 20-point plan, which includes the release of Israeli captives in exchange for Palestinian prisoners and rebuilding of the enclave.

Israel has killed nearly 69,000 people, mostly women and children, and wounded over 170,500 others in Gaza since October 2023.

It has reduced most of the enclave to ruins and practically displaced all of the population.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
