Germany officially reopened its embassy in Syria, a foreign ministry source said, with a small diplomatic team working in Damascus.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock ordered on Thursday the reopening of the mission which had closed in 2012 amid the Syrian civil war, some three months after the fall of al Assad regime.

Consular affairs and visas will continue to be handled from the Lebanese capital Beirut in part due to the security situation in Syria, the source added.

"Following the overthrow of dictator Assad, Germany has pledged its support to the Syrian people on their path to a more stable future," the source said.