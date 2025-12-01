WORLD
2 min read
Russia's Putin to meet US envoy Witkoff on Tuesday: Kremlin
The pair will meet after American and Ukrainian officials held negotiations on a US plan that Washington wants to be a basis to end fighting between Moscow and Kiev.
Russia's Putin to meet US envoy Witkoff on Tuesday: Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov attends a meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with the heads of government of the SCO, November 18, 2025 [FILE]. / Reuters
December 1, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks on Ukraine with US envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow on Tuesday afternoon, the Kremlin has said.

The pair will meet after American and Ukrainian officials held negotiations on a US plan that Washington wants to be a basis to end fighting between Moscow and Kiev.

"The meeting with Witkoff is planned for tomorrow," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a briefing on Monday, adding that it will take place "in the second half of the day."

Putin last week repeated his demands for Moscow to drop its offensive: for Kiev to surrender territories Moscow claims as its own, saying his army will take them by force otherwise.

Witkoff has met Putin in the Kremlin several times.

RECOMMENDED

The US official has faced criticism for his approach in talks with Moscow, with an initial US plan to end the war widely seen as heeding too much of the Kremlin's demands.

The EU has said the coming week could be "pivotal" for Ukraine.

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy was in Paris on Monday, seeking to boost European support for Kiev, while US President Donald Trump expressed optimism for a potential deal to end almost four years of war.

RelatedTRT World - Why is Trump pushing Ukraine so hard to accept a peace deal with Russia?
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance