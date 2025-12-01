Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold talks on Ukraine with US envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow on Tuesday afternoon, the Kremlin has said.

The pair will meet after American and Ukrainian officials held negotiations on a US plan that Washington wants to be a basis to end fighting between Moscow and Kiev.

"The meeting with Witkoff is planned for tomorrow," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in a briefing on Monday, adding that it will take place "in the second half of the day."

Putin last week repeated his demands for Moscow to drop its offensive: for Kiev to surrender territories Moscow claims as its own, saying his army will take them by force otherwise.

Witkoff has met Putin in the Kremlin several times.