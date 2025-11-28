US President Donald Trump’s 28-point peace plan to end the Ukraine war has put pressure on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to accept the proposal to reach a deal with Russian leader Vladimir Putin.

While much of the world wants to see an end to the Ukraine war, many are also questioning Trump’s prodding of Zelenskyy to accept his plan, which demands major concessions from Kiev, including territorial losses and the acceptance of political neutrality.

Trump’s Ukraine proposal – like his 21-point Gaza peace plan, which has envisioned a Board of Peace under the US leadership to oversee and enforce the ceasefire – offers to form a Peace Council led by the American president, according to the 27th article of the plan.

Europeans responded to Trump’s plan with a separate 28-point plan, and most recently, Americans and Ukrainians are also working on another 19-point charter, but the US president’s original plan continues to be the major influencer of current negotiations.

Experts argue that at the current stage of the Ukraine war, where battlefield trajectories do not favour Kiev, Trump and his allies are concerned that Zelenskyy’s leadership, shaken by a recent corruption scandal implicating the president himself, can collapse or spark an internal fighting between the army and political elites.

According to Oleg Ignatov, a senior analyst on Russia at the International Crisis Group, Trump’s growing push to get Ukraine to reach a peace deal with Russia has two main motivations.

First of all, Trump wants to conclude a peace deal to show the world that he is sincere in his role as a peacemaker, he says.

But his second motivation, which is to protect Ukraine from “a military defeat and an agreement on even worse terms” with Russia, is now becoming Trump's main objective, Ignatov tells TRT World.

“He does not want Ukraine to become his Afghanistan, as it was with Biden,” Ignatov says, referring to the hasty US pull-out from the Asian nation that led to the collapse of the Washington-backed Afghan government and swift takeover by the Taliban.

“Plus, Trump believes that great powers should be able to negotiate and make deals, because wars between them can bring nothing good,” Ignatov says in relation to Trump’s increasing pressure on Zelenskyy.

Trump’s 28-point plan envisions long-term Russian-American cooperation in many areas – from energy, natural resources, to infrastructure, artificial intelligence, data centres, rare earth minerals projects in the Arctic and “other mutually beneficial corporate opportunities” – signalling his intention to form a big-power consensus on a global scale.

It was in this big-power context that Trump recently urged ally Japan to dial down the rhetoric on Taiwan in an apparent gesture to pacify Chinese leader Xi Jinping, whom he met in South Korea earlier this month and reached a trade deal framework with Beijing.

Related TRT World - ‘Not a final settlement’: What lies behind the Trump–Xi trade truce?

Ukraine in retreat

According to Ignatov and other war observers, the Ukrainian army is under serious pressure at the front line from the Russian military and continues to gradually retreat, while the country’s mobilisation system appears to be experiencing serious problems.

“It is not yet clear how Ukraine can fix this, or whether it can at all, which means that it will be very difficult for Ukraine to extract any concessions from Moscow,” says Ignatov.

Though Ukrainian officials have vowed that Kiev will not buckle under pressure, the war situation presents a different picture.

Russian analysts and officials believe that any peace deal needs to satisfy Moscow more than Kiev, due to ground realities where Putin’s forces have the upper hand.

“Russia is in a stronger position, so any plan would have to be pro-Russian because this is more realistic,” said a former Russian official in a recent interview with the Washington Post.

But that Russian perception also begs a question: Will Russia ever seek a real peace deal with Ukraine as its forces march across battlefields with Ukrainian national morale declining?