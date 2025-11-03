Amid escalating trade tensions and growing global financial unease, the United States and China have been forced to confront the limits of their economic brinkmanship.

President Donald Trump’s outreach to China’s Xi Jinping has led to a one-year pause in a trade war that has involved retaliatory tariffs imposed by both sides.

Trade tensions have rattled global markets, with the US experiencing a rapid decline in its treasuries during the peak of Trump’s significant tariffs in April, signalling that punishing Beijing could be costly for Washington.

Since then, both sides have attempted to find a solution to issues mainly caused by tariffs and export restrictions. Trump viewed his Asian tour as an opportunity to meet with Xi and break the deadlock, as neither side seems willing to risk the serious consequences of a complete rupture.

“Both sides are dependent on the other in certain areas. A full-blown, precipitate decoupling would have serious consequences for both sides, too great for them to stomach at present,” Charlie Parton, a senior associate fellow at Royal United States Institute (RUSI), a British think-tank, tells TRT World.

As a result, both Trump and Xi “looked into the abyss and thought that it was too dangerous,” to break up for the two states at the current stage, he says.

At the Trump-Xi meeting in Busan, South Korea – their first face-to-face encounter since 2019 –both sides agreed to lift their respective export controls.

Beijing pledged not to implement its new export licensing rules for processed rare earth elements, while the US agreed not to reinstate restrictions on many Chinese companies purchasing American technologies.

China owns 70 percent of the world’s rare earth reserves, but it processes nearly 90 percent of them, which the US defence industry and many American companies producing high-tech products like electric vehicles and phones require.

In early April, at the height of trade tensions between the two countries, Beijing announced restrictions on seven rare-earth minerals in retaliation for Trump’s tariffs on Chinese goods, leading many in Washington to rethink their pressure strategy against Xi.

Beyond US-China economic dependence, various military conflicts from Ukraine to Gaza and increasing political tensions in the Middle East raise trade costs and financial risks, making both states second-guess their trade war, according to Mehmet Babacan, a professor of economics at Marmara University.

“The inflationary effects of a trade war between China and the US also put pressure on financial markets as expectations of easing financial conditions to reduce borrowing costs almost everywhere deteriorate,” Babacan tells TRT World.

‘A truce not a peace deal’

Trump described his meeting with Xi as “extraordinary”, stating that “All the issues have been resolved” as Xi talked about a “consensus”, which has addressed “important economic and trade issues”.

Although both leaders have indicated that the two countries are likely to sign a comprehensive trade deal, mutual mistrust still clouds the ongoing discussions. Analysts say the Busan meeting is more likely to result in a temporary truce rather than a long-term de-escalation of tensions.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP), which has controlled Beijing single-handedly since 1949, does not fully trust US leadership, suspecting that Washington aims to suppress and contain the rising power of the Asian giant, Parton says, referring to Pacific tensions and global economic rivalry, which spans from South Asia to Africa and Latin America.

“President Trump is hardly consistent in his policymaking, so Beijing must consider that he could change his mind, which is not a basis for long-term trust,” he says, leaving the underlying relations between the two states unchanged at a fundamental level.

Economics professor Nurullah Gur of Marmara University describes the outcome of the Xi-Trump meeting as little more than a temporary pause in tensions.