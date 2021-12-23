This year marks the founding of China’s ruling Communist Party’s centennial, a period Beijing defined as a “glorious journey” in its latest Central Committee meeting in November.

In July 1921, the first Congress of the Chinese Communist Party was held with 12 or 13 people in attendance, including Mao Zedong who later became the country’s ‘lifelong leader’. Participants of the Shanghai meeting could not even remember the exact day. But today the same party has millions of members, continuing to chart China’s destiny.

While Russia’s communist experiment, the Soviet Union, failed miserably in 1991 alongside many other socialist states in Eastern Europe, China still considers itself a communist state, running a form of a capitalist system, which has allowed it to become the world’s second largest economy.

So how does this hybrid system work in China?

Charlie Parton, a prominent expert on China and a senior associate fellow at Royal United States Institute (RUSI), a British think-tank, argues that the system works thanks to China’s interpretation of Marxism and the Communist Party’s overemphasis on “historical continuity”.

“The endeavors of the Party and the people over the past century represent the most magnificent chapter in the millennia-long history of the Chinese nation,” said the latest resolution of the Central Committee of Chinese Communist Party (CCP), establishing a clear connection between the country’s history and communism.

This crucial connection has been recently defined as “socialism with Chinese characteristics” by the country’s leader, Xi Jinping, which claims to explain both the Chinese Communist Party’s exceptional character tied to the country’s long history and its future conduct. Since the late 2010s, it’s also been called Xi Jinping Thought.

“It would not say that it was capitalist conduct, but a manifestation of socialism with Chinese characteristics. You might say that that is a little disingenuous. But being disingenuous has never bothered the CCP,” Parton, who was also the EU’s former First Councillor on China, tells TRT World.

“The ability to hold a contradiction in mind without discomfort is something which is difficult for the West, which has been brought up in the Aristotelian school of logic. The Chinese find it less distressing,” the former top diplomat says. Unlike Russians, whose religious and cultural life appears to have various similarities to Europe, the Chinese feel much less attachment to Greek philosophy.

But for the CCP, it’s “a new breakthrough in adapting Marxism to the Chinese context.”

Chinese exceptionalism

In the past, the Soviets or other communist states and movements were almost always proud of having a universal communism, which could apply to everyone in every country, claiming that universalism signalled the eventual victory of Marxism around the world.

As a result, the Soviets, which ruled not only a large Russian speaking people but also various non-Russian speaking people like Central Asian Turkic nations, never claimed to have such a socialism with Russian characteristics. That might also partly explain why the Soviet system collapsed in the face of modern capitalism and Chinese socialism survived.

Also, there is one significant difference between the two communist experiments. In the late 1980s, when the Berlin Wall fell, the Soviet leaders thought that they needed to change not only the economic structure but also the political system, dismantling the ruling Communist Party.

But the Chinese thought differently, believing that the CCP was good, but the economic system needed to be changed. As a result, they integrated capitalist elements into their political economy to adapt to the new reality of the 1990s.

“China accelerated its amazing development process of the last 50 years by sometimes defining its system of governance as ‘socialism with Chinese characteristics,’ which was a coded way of expressing its participation at home and internationally in the capitalist world economy guided by a perspective usually described as ‘neoliberal globalisation’,” says Richard Falk, a leading expert on international relations.