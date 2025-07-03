INTERNATIONAL DIPLOMACY
2 min read
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
‘... sparked by the unlawful attacks against our nuclear facilities by Israel and the US, our cooperation with IAEA will be channelled through Iran's Supreme National Security Council,’ Iran’s foreign minister says.
Iran remains committed to nuclear non-proliferation treaty: top envoy
Iranian FM Abbas Araghchi waits to meet Russian President Putin in Moscow, Russia, June 23, 2025. (Alexander Kazakov, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo) / AP
July 3, 2025

Iran confirmed that it remains committed to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and its Safeguards Agreement.

Thursday’s confirmation comes a day after Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a law passed by the parliament that requires the government to suspend cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“In accordance with the new legislation by Majlis (parliament), sparked by the unlawful attacks against our nuclear facilities by Israel and the US, our cooperation with IAEA will be channeled through Iran's Supreme National Security Council for obvious safety and security reasons,” Iranian Foreign Minister Abbbas Araghchi said on his X account.

The Iranian minister criticised Germany’s support for recent Israeli attacks on Iran and its nuclear sites.

“Germany also shamefully supported the unlawful US attack against Iranian nuclear facilities, which violated international law, the NPT, and the UN Charter,” he said.

Araghchi said Germany’s call for “zero enrichment” in Iran amounts to a denial of the 2015 nuclear deal.

“Iranians were already put off by Germany's Nazi-style backing of Genocide in Gaza, and its support for (former Iraqi president) Saddam’s war on Iran by providing materials for chemical weapons,” he said.

“The explicit German support for the bombing of Iran has obliterated the notion that the German regime harbours anything but malice towards Iranians.”

Recommended

On Wednesday, Germany criticised a new Iranian law to suspend cooperation with the IAEA, calling it a "devastating signal."

The legislation came amid growing tensions between Tehran and the UN nuclear watchdog over monitoring access and transparency in the wake of recent military confrontations with Israel and the US.

A 12-day conflict between Israel and Iran erupted on June 13 when Israel launched air strikes on Iranian military and nuclear sites. Tehran launched retaliatory missile and drone strikes, while the US bombed three Iranian nuclear sites.

The conflict came to a halt under a US-sponsored ceasefire that took effect on June 24.

RelatedTRT Global - A timeline of Iran's thorny relationship with the IAEA

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Could Israel's attack jeopardise Qatar’s longstanding role as a mediator in global conflicts?
By Kazim Alam
‘We will not be deterred’: Gaza flotilla remains resilient in the face of Israeli threats
By Zeynep Conkar
How Argentina's Javier Milei went from anti-corruption campaigner to embattled president
By Sadiq S Bhat
As snapback sanctions loom, Iran caught between defiance and diplomacy
By Yusef Jalali
Inspection or no inspection? Iran, IAEA differ on access to nuclear facilities
A global treaty to drastically cut plastic use was within reach. Then the US scuttled it
By Kazim Alam
Trump 'assured' Qatar that Israel won't attack again, says White House
By Baba Umar
Türkiye and Armenia edge closer to normalisation as delegations set to meet at border
By Murat Sofuoglu
Did the US approve Israeli strikes on Hamas peace negotiators in Qatar?
'New historic phase' of relations starts with Syria: Russia
Britain welcomes complicity: Herzog’s visit exposes a hollow foreign policy
By Ahmed Najar
US endgame in Venezuela: Combating cartels or pursuing Maduro government's ouster?
By Noureldein Ghanem
Israel, Türkiye, and the challenge of Syria’s post-war stability
By Ahmet Arda Sensoy
Trump approved Navy SEAL mission that killed North Koreans and nearly sparked nuclear clash — NYT
Rubio ramps up Ecuador support while calling Venezuela's Maduro 'fugitive of American justice'
Mexico considering imposing tariffs on China under 'Plan Mexico' initiative