A former student killed 10 people when he opened fire at a high school in southeastern Austria on Tuesday before taking his own life, authorities said, in an unprecedented case of deadly gun violence that stunned the Alpine country.

Heavily armed police, a helicopter and paramedics descended on the Dreierschuetzengasse high school in Graz after the 21-year-old lone shooter struck, police said.

Nine victims were immediately confirmed but a woman died from her wounds in the hospital later, an official said.

Seven of the victims were female and three male, authorities said without specifying their ages.

Related TRT Global - School attack in Austria leaves 10 people dead, several injured

Twelve people suffered severe injuries and police said support was being provided to witnesses and those affected.

The suspect acted alone and took his own life in the school toilet, police said, adding his motive remained unknown.

Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker declared three days of national mourning to remember the victims, saying the country had witnessed “an act of unimaginable violence”.

According to police, the alleged perpetrator was an Austrian from the Graz region, who used two legally-owned weapons.

He was a former student at the high school, but had not finished his studies, Interior Minister Gerhard Karner told reporters.

A safe city

Flower bouquets and candles were placed in front of the school, which has around 400 students aged between 14 and 18.

A supermarket and a bank in the vicinity closed for the day.

A resident, who hails from the United States, told AFP that she was “shocked” and “it’s a lot to take in” after learning what had occurred nearby an elementary school and kindergarten her two children attend.

“In my home country it happens more often as we know but that it happens here is unheard of,” she said, declining to give her name.