​​​​​​​Zeynep Sonmez has become the first Turkish tennis player to advance to the third round at Wimbledon.

Sonmez made history in London on Thursday by defeating Xinyu Wang in straight sets, 7-5, 7-5.

She also became the first Turkish player to reach the third round in a singles event at a grand slam in 75 years, after Bahtiye Musluoglu reached the third round of the French Open in 1950.

Speaking to TRT World after her win, Sonmez said: “It’s very special. I will always remember this day. I’m happy and I’ll try to do my best and do even more.”

She added: “I’m in London and I don’t feel alone, thanks to all the supporters.”