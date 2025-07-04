SPORT
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
Sonmez is the first Turkish player to reach third round of grand slam in 75 years.
Sonmez made history in London by defeating Xinyu Wang in straight sets, 7-5, 7-5. (Türkiye Tenis Federasyonu) / Others
July 4, 2025

​​​​​​​Zeynep Sonmez has become the first Turkish tennis player to advance to the third round at Wimbledon.

Sonmez made history in London on Thursday by defeating Xinyu Wang in straight sets, 7-5, 7-5.

She also became the first Turkish player to reach the third round in a singles event at a grand slam in 75 years, after Bahtiye Musluoglu reached the third round of the French Open in 1950.

Speaking to TRT World after her win, Sonmez said: “It’s very special. I will always remember this day. I’m happy and I’ll try to do my best and do even more.”

She added: “I’m in London and I don’t feel alone, thanks to all the supporters.”

The 23-year-old will face on July 5, 2025 world No. 17 Ekaterina Alexandrova from Russia, the winner of a match with the 69th player in the world, Suzan Lamens from the Netherlands.

Wimbledon, one of the four grand slam tournaments, along with the Australian Open, French Open (Roland Garros) and the US Open, is being played from June 30 - July 13.

The women's singles championship match will be played July 12. The men's title will be determined July 13.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
