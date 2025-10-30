French President Emmanuel Macron said the airport in Goma, in the Democratic Republic of Congo, will reopen to humanitarian flights months after it was closed when the city was seized by the M23 rebel group.

The airport would open "in the coming weeks" along with secure corridors for aid delivery, Macron said at a conference in Paris on Thursday, where he also announced a more than $1.7 billion pledge in international aid for Africa's Great Lakes region, plagued by a humanitarian crisis.

"I am proud to announce that you have collectively mobilised over 1.5 billion euros in assistance for the most vulnerable populations," he said at the closing of the international conference, adding that the aid includes medicines and food.

Millions of people are facing hunger in the DRC which has been being hit hard by a sharp drop in foreign aid, the United Nations warned on Thursday.