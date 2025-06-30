A new study based on an analysis of a decade of data has pointed out the staggering scale of conflict-related harm endured by Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and a stark imbalance in the toll of violence across the region.

From May 2014 to June 2024, Palestinians suffered 69,312 casualties, including 1,092 deaths and 68,220 injuries, compared to 4,118 casualties among Israelis, according to the study published in PLOS Global Public Health.

The decade-long analysis is based on multiple publicly available datasets documenting violence, demolitions, and related incidents across the West Bank and Israel. Key sources include verified humanitarian records from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics .

According to the study, Palestinians were 5.7 times more likely to be killed and more than 16 times more likely to be injured than Israelis, whether in Israel or the West Bank.

The vast majority of Palestinian casualties — an estimated 99.8 percent — were unarmed civilians.

In contrast, over half the Israelis who were injured or killed were either confirmed members of the security forces or individuals whose status, civilian or combatant, could not be verified.

This raises further concerns that Israeli casualties were more often linked to combat roles, whereas Palestinian casualties were overwhelmingly civilian, demonstrating an imbalance in who is more exposed to lethal force.

The risk was even greater for Palestinians living in refugee camps. Death rates in these areas were eight times higher than in non-camp communities, underlining the vulnerability of densely populated regions.

The findings are echoed by reports from Doctors Without Borders, which documented repeated Israeli military raids in West Bank camps that destroyed essential infrastructure, such as water networks and roads, and often obstructed ambulance access to the wounded.

The combination of systemic neglect, targeted violence, and restricted emergency care helps explain the disproportionate toll.

The findings add urgency to calls for enhanced civilian protections and international accountability measures in the West Bank, particularly in areas like refugee camps where the risks are most acute.

Human rights organisations and medical NGOs have long warned that without meaningful intervention, from legal accountability mechanisms to guarantees of humanitarian access, Palestinians are left to endure the consequences of a system that offers little protection amid ongoing military operations.

The new data-backed evidence reinforces these warnings and raises pressing questions for the international community.

Who uses force, and how: A breakdown of attacks

Another finding that needs to be highlighted from the 2014-2024 study is that the Israeli military forces were responsible for the overwhelming majority of violence against Palestinians in the West Bank over the past decade.

Of the 69,000-plus Palestinian casualties recorded between 2014 and 2024, 92.7 percent were caused by Israeli forces, while 2.2 percent were linked to Israeli civilians.

The study also noted a surge in violence perpetrated by Israeli civilians in 2024, when such attacks reached a peak of 11.4 percent.

In July 2023, Israel launched its largest military incursion into the occupied West Bank in over two decades, targeting the Jenin refugee camp.

The two-day operation involved at least 10 drone strikes and between 1,000 and 2,000 ground troops, accompanied by armoured bulldozers and rooftop snipers. According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, at least eight Palestinians were killed and 50 others injured, 10 critically.

Israeli settler attacks escalated in the summer of 2023 in places like Huwara and Turmus Ayya in the West Bank, where entire neighborhoods were torched in what UN officials called “pogrom-style” assaults, often carried out with impunity.