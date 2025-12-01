Two former heads of UK Special Forces suppressed evidence of potential SAS (Special Air Service) war crimes in Afghanistan, a former high-ranking officer has told a public inquiry.

According to a report by the BBC, the claims, made in closed sessions and published on Monday, come from testimony by an officer known as N1466, the most senior former special forces figure to allege a cover-up.

The Independent Inquiry relating to Afghanistan is examining allegations that SAS units unlawfully killed detainees and unarmed civilians, including children, during night raids.

Reporting restrictions mean the former directors accused cannot be named.

N1466 said he provided "explosive" evidence in 2011 suggesting "criminal behaviour" to the then-director of special forces.

He told the inquiry that the director who took over in 2012 "clearly knew there was a problem in Afghanistan" but failed to act.

"It was not just one director that has known about this," he said, claiming UK Special Forces leadership was "very much suppressing" the allegations.

He confirmed that neither director reported concerns to the Royal Military Police (RMP), despite a legal duty to do so.

Former director of service prosecutions Bruce Houlder KC said the law "imposed a very clear duty" on commanders to report suspected crimes, "including murder, which we are talking about here".

Related TRT World - Former senior British officer tells inquiry UK military committed war crimes in Afghanistan

'Deliberate execution of Afghan males'