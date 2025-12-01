A former senior British officer has told a public inquiry that British special forces in Afghanistan appeared to commit war crimes by executing suspects, and despite widespread knowledge in the chain of command, nothing was done.

Britain's Defence Ministry (MoD) ordered the inquiry after a BBC TV documentary reported that soldiers from the elite Special Air Service (SAS) had killed 54 people during the war in Afghanistan more than a decade ago in suspicious circumstances.

The investigation is examining a number of night-time raids by British forces from mid-2010 to mid-2013 when they were part of a US-led coalition fighting the Taliban.

British military police have previously conducted several inquiries into allegations of misconduct by forces in Afghanistan, including those made against the SAS, but the MoD has said none had found enough evidence for prosecutions.

Concerns from soldiers

The inquiry's aim is to ascertain whether there was credible information of extra-judicial killings, whether investigations by the military police years later into concerns were properly conducted, and if unlawful killings were covered up.

Its chair, senior judge Charles Haddon-Cave, said it was important anyone who broke the law was referred to relevant authorities while the cloud of suspicion was lifted from those who had done nothing wrong.

His inquiry has heard previously concerns from British soldiers who were in Afghanistan about a sub-unit referred to as UKSF1, with one saying they were killing fighting-age males during operations regardless of the threat they posed.

In new evidence, given in private but released on Monday, an officer known as N1466, who at the time was the Assistant Chief of Staff for Operations in the UK Special Forces Headquarters, revealed how, in 2011, he had grown suspicious of the number of detainees killed during UKSF1 activities.

Based on an examination of official reports following raids, he said the number of enemies killed in action (EKIA) exceeded the number of weapons recovered, and that reports of detainees repeatedly attempting to pick up weapons or use grenades after capture did not appear credible.