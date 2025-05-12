WORLD
4 min read
UK forces veterans expose 'war crimes' involving unarmed civilians in Iraq, Afghanistan
Over 30 former soldiers allege members of UK's Special Forces routinely killed unarmed people — often while they were handcuffed or sleeping.
UK forces veterans expose 'war crimes' involving unarmed civilians in Iraq, Afghanistan
Special Forces: I Saw War Crimes is a harrowing episode of BBC One's Panorama programme.
May 12, 2025

More than 30 former members of the UK’s Special Forces have come forward with eyewitness accounts of alleged war crimes committed during operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, including the execution of civilians, detainees, and even children.

Speaking to the BBC’s Panorama in a report aired Monday, the veterans described how members from the Special Air Service (SAS) and Special Boat Service (SBS) would routinely kill unarmed individuals, often while handcuffed or asleep.

“They handcuffed a young boy and shot him,” one former SAS soldier, who served in Afghanistan, recalled. “He was clearly a child, not even close to fighting age.”

Another veteran said that killing detainees "became routine." He added: “They’d search someone, handcuff them, then shoot them,” and later cut off the handcuffs and "plant a pistol" on the body.

The allegations span more than a decade — far longer than the current three-year period under investigation by a public inquiry.

For the first time, the Royal Navy’s SBS is also accused of executing unarmed and wounded people.

RelatedDozens of children killed by UK military in Afghan war: charity

There were lots of psychotic murderers'

A former SBS soldier described the actions of some troops as "barbaric". “I saw the quietest guys switch, show serious psychopathic traits. They were lawless. They felt untouchable.”

The soldiers claim that civilians and suspects were often killed even when there was no threat.

“If a target had popped up on the list two or three times before, then we’d go in with the intention of killing them,” one SAS veteran said. “Often the squadron would just go and kill all the men they found there.”

Another SAS witness said the killing “could become an addictive thing to do” and called some comrades “psychotic murderers.”

“They’d go in and shoot everyone sleeping there, on entry. It’s not justified, killing people in their sleep.”

Eyewitnesses also say soldiers used “drop weapons” to fake scenes and cover up unlawful killings.

“There was a fake grenade they'd take with them onto target,” one said. Others described carrying AK-47s to plant by bodies.

Recommended

Post-operation reports were often falsified with help from senior officers.

“We understood how to write up serious incident reviews so they wouldn't trigger a referral to the military police,” one veteran said.

Another referred to the reports as being “fiction.”

RelatedWhistle-blower: UK abandoned supporters in Kabul evacuation

Killing unarmed civilians

One former SAS operator described learning of an operation in Iraq where a man was executed despite posing no threat or being armed.

The operator called the killing “disgraceful” and criticised the lack of professionalism in the operation.

“It was pretty clear from what I could glean that he posed no threat, he wasn't armed. It's disgraceful. There's no professionalism in that,” he said, adding that the killing was never properly investigated.

According to the veteran, the problem started long before the regiment moved to Afghanistan, and senior commanders were well aware of it.

BBC Panorama also reports that former Prime Minister David Cameron was repeatedly warned about the killings by then-Afghan President Hamid Karzai.

“He was so consistent with his complaints about night raids, civilian casualties and detentions,” said former US NATO ambassador Gen Douglas Lute.

“There was no senior Western diplomat or military leader who would have missed the fact that this was a major irritant for him.”

A spokesperson for Cameron said the concerns raised were about NATO forces in general, not specific UK operations, and denied any cover-up.

UK’s Ministry of Defence said it supports the public inquiry and encourages all veterans with information to come forward, but would not comment on allegations within the inquiry’s scope.

Former military prosecutor Bruce Houlder KC said the inquiry must look at how high up the knowledge of the killings went: “You need to know how far the rot went up.”

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation
Japan political party turns to AI leadership after founder quits due to election defeats
Chinese, Philippine ships collide near disputed South China Sea shoal