Is the Trump-Netanyahu rapport on ice?
Israeli media report a shift in US tone towards Israel
Graphic Artist: Elif Cansin Senol, Producer: Nurdan Erdogan Gokhan / TRT World
May 12, 2025

  • US President Donald Trump’s inner circle says he has “lost patience” with the Israeli PM

  • Trump aides accuse Netanyahu of “manipulating” the US president
    Netanyahu’s Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer reportedly angered Trump with “arrogant” remarks

  • Israel’s failure to present clear plans on Iran and Yemen's Houthis has reportedly frustrated the US president

  • Netanyahu government has failed to offer a concrete proposal concerning Gaza

  • US delinked Saudi-Israel normalisation to advance nuclear talks

  • Washington excluded Israel from nuclear talks with Iran and truce efforts with the Houthis

  • US restoring Red Sea shipping routes — putting commercial interests above Israel’s security concerns

