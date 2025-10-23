Over 100,000 homes have been left without power after Storm Benjamin hit France, the country's public energy supplier has reported.

Enedis said on Thursday in a statement, seen by broadcaster BFM TV, that more than 100,000 households were left without electricity due to “trees or branches falling on power lines," as strong winds have been sweeping across France since late Wednesday.

Southwestern Nouvelle-Aquitaine, with 45,000 households, and eastern Bourgogne-Franche-Comte and southeastern Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes, each with 15,000 households, are among the regions particularly affected.

The Charente-Maritime department in Nouvelle-Aquitaine also has 12,000 households without power with all trains suspended and three minor injuries reported.

Related TRT World - Thousands without electricity in France after energy workers cut power

Trees have fallen in several regions of France due to violent gusts of wind sweeping along the Atlantic coast and beyond.