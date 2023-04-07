Thousands of consumers have been deprived of electricity in France after a trade union cut power to protest against the government's pension reform.

The General Labor Confederation's (CGT) energy branch claimed responsibility for the power outage that affected the southwestern departments of Haute-Garonne and Ariege as of 0900GMT on Friday, local broadcaster France Bleu said.

Public energy supplier Enedis confirmed that 4,000 households in Haute-Garonne and 14,000 in Ariege along with numerous factories were impacted by the power cut.

Growing outrage