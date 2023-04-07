WORLD
2 MIN READ
Thousands without electricity in France after energy workers cut power
Energy workers deliberately cut power to protest against the government's controversial pension reform.
Thousands without electricity in France after energy workers cut power
Energy workers in March vowed to block the country by walking out in oil refineries and stopping the transfer of fuel to gas stations. / AFP
April 7, 2023

Thousands of consumers have been deprived of electricity in France after a trade union cut power to protest against the government's pension reform.

The General Labor Confederation's (CGT) energy branch claimed responsibility for the power outage that affected the southwestern departments of Haute-Garonne and Ariege as of 0900GMT on Friday, local broadcaster France Bleu said.

Public energy supplier Enedis confirmed that 4,000 households in Haute-Garonne and 14,000 in Ariege along with numerous factories were impacted by the power cut.

READ MORE: French union leaders denounce 'useless' pension reform meeting with PM

Growing outrage

Recommended

The government revealed the reform project in January and parliament started examining and debating the draft bill the following month.

Workers and trade unions have since expressed growing outrage by holding demonstrations and walkouts against the reform which includes raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 by 2030 and requiring at least 43 years of work to be eligible for a full pension.

Nationwide protests and walkouts were organised for the 11th time on April 6.

Energy workers in March vowed to block the country by walking out in oil refineries and stopping the transfer of fuel to gas stations.

READ MORE: Protests turn violent in France as pensions fury rages against Macron

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Palestinians dismiss Netanyahu's speech broadcast in Gaza as ‘megalomania’
By Mohamed Solaimane
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback
US to revoke Colombian president's visa over 'incendiary actions' during pro-Palestine protest in NY