Bulgarian Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov has handed in his government's resignation following weeks of street protests over its economic policies and its perceived failure to tackle corruption.

Zhelyazkov announced his resignation in a televised statement on Thursday, minutes before parliament was due to vote on a no-confidence motion.

The resignation comes shortly before Bulgaria is due to join the euro zone on January 1.

"Our coalition met, we discussed the current situation, the challenges we face and the decisions we must responsibly make," Zhelyazkov said, announcing the government's decision to step down.

"Our desire is to be at the level that society expects," he said. "Power stems from the voice of the people."

Related TRT World - Bulgaria's president demands government resignation after budget protests

'Listen to the public squares'