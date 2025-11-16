WAR ON GAZA
Israeli army kills Palestinian boy, wounds four in occupied West Bank attacks
The Health Ministry says Israeli forces shot 15-year-old Jadallah Jihad Jumaa Jadallah, in al Faria refugee camp, south of Tubas city.
The victim was identified as Jadallah Jihad Jumaa Jadallah. / AA
November 16, 2025

Israel's army has killed a Palestinian boy and wounded four in its attacks in the occupied West Bank, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement on Sunday said that a 15-year-old boy was shot and killed by Israeli forces in al Faria refugee camp, south of Tubas city.

The official news agency WAFA said medics treated two people with shrapnel wounds in the camp, as ambulances were prevented from reaching a third injured youth, who was later pronounced dead.

According to the agency, the victim was identified as Jadallah Jihad Jumaa Jadallah.

Clashes erupted when Israeli forces raided the camp and used live fire heavily, causing wounds, witnesses told Anadolu Agency.

In the northern occupied West Bank, WAFA said two Palestinians were wounded in Jenin after an Israeli military vehicle rammed a taxi, pushing it into another car on Haifa Street, west of the city.

Attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers have escalated in the West Bank since the war on Gaza in October 2023, killing more than 1,073 Palestinians and wounding 10,700 others, Palestinian figures showed.

In Gaza, Israel has killed nearly 70,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, since October 2023.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel's occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
