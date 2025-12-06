TÜRKİYE
2 min read
TRT Children’s Media summit spotlights digital risks
Istanbul summit brings together policymakers, media leaders; Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan urges adults to take responsibility for children’s online environment.
TRT Children’s Media summit spotlights digital risks
Turkish first lady spoke at the TRT International Children’s Media Summit in Istanbul on family and values in the digital age. / AA
December 6, 2025

The TRT International Children’s Media Summit opened on Saturday in Istanbul, bringing together policymakers, media leaders and experts to address the risks and responsibilities surrounding children’s media use in an increasingly digital world.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan warned that adults bear primary responsibility for the digital environments children inhabit.

“We built this digital world. We laid its foundations. Therefore, we cannot stand by and watch new generations get lost in it,” she said.

Erdogan emphasised concerns over privacy, excessive screen time and parents’ role in shaping online habits, noting that “as long as adults’ heads are bent towards screens, children will not choose a different path.”

Erdogan also announced her signature on the Digital Child Rights Convention, calling on other stakeholders to follow suit.

“We cannot leave our children alone in the unsafe streets of the digital world,” she said, adding that regulations under preparation include new social media rules for children under 15.

RelatedTRT World - Türkiye's Erdogan signs convention to safeguard children's rights in the digital world

'Sensitive balance is essential'

RECOMMENDED

Türkiye’s Head of Communications Burhanettin Duran also highlighted the growing influence of digital platforms on children’s learning and socialisation, stressing the need for balance rather than isolation.

“We do not want to keep children away from screens entirely, but a sensitive balance is essential,” he said.

Duran pointed to national action plans on children’s digital rights and warned that algorithm-driven content can harm children’s psychological and moral development if left unchecked.

TRT Director General Mehmet Zahid Sobaci said the summit reflects Türkiye’s commitment to safeguarding children through public broadcasting.

“We believe that protecting children is not only a national duty but a universal responsibility,” Sobaci said, adding that TRT aims to build “a cleaner, safer and more humane media future for all children.”

The one-day summit focuses on promoting safe, high-quality children’s content, preserving cultural values and contributing to international policy discussions on children’s rights in digital media.

RelatedTRT World - Why is Türkiye considering a social media limit for children?
Explore
Venezuela dubs latest US oil tanker seizure 'international piracy'
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints