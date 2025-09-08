Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced the signing of the Children’s Rights in the Digital World Convention, calling it a landmark step for protecting children globally.

“Indeed, today we have taken a very significant and valuable step not only for the children of our country, but for all children throughout the world,” Erdogan said in a statement on Monday.

The convention, prepared in five different languages, sets out 13 articles aimed at ensuring children’s safety online until they are able to defend their own digital rights. It also establishes a framework for international cooperation that prioritises the best interests of children in the digital sphere.

“With the signing of the Children’s Rights in the Digital World Convention, we hope to promote global awareness in this field,” Erdogan added, urging Turkish citizens — and especially parents — to carefully read the text of the agreement.

Digital rights