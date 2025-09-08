TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's Erdogan signs convention to safeguard children's rights in the digital world
The convention outlines 13 articles to ensure safe, fair, and meaningful digital access for children, while shielding them from harmful online content and promoting international cooperation.
According to Türkiye’s Ministry of Family and Social Services, the aim is to protect children until they can defend their own digital rights. / AA Archive
September 8, 2025

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced the signing of the Children’s Rights in the Digital World Convention, calling it a landmark step for protecting children globally.

“Indeed, today we have taken a very significant and valuable step not only for the children of our country, but for all children throughout the world,” Erdogan said in a statement on Monday.

The convention, prepared in five different languages, sets out 13 articles aimed at ensuring children’s safety online until they are able to defend their own digital rights. It also establishes a framework for international cooperation that prioritises the best interests of children in the digital sphere.

“With the signing of the Children’s Rights in the Digital World Convention, we hope to promote global awareness in this field,” Erdogan added, urging Turkish citizens — and especially parents — to carefully read the text of the agreement.

Digital rights

According to Türkiye’s Ministry of Family and Social Services, the aim is to protect children until they can defend their own digital rights. 

The convention also seeks to build a sustainable framework for cooperation that puts children’s best interests first. It also calls on all stakeholders to take responsibility for children’s digital safety. 

A “child” is defined as anyone under 18, and the “digital world” refers to all platforms, content, applications, and interaction spaces provided through the internet and connected technologies.

The articles guarantee every child the right to safe, fair, and meaningful access to information and communication technologies.

They also prohibit content involving children that includes violence, hate speech, bullying, obscenity, betting, or gambling, as these may harm their physical, mental, or emotional well-being.

