A volcano in Ethiopia's northeastern region has erupted for the first time in nearly 12,000 years, sending thick plumes of smoke up to 14 kilometres into the sky, the Toulouse Volcanic Ash Advisory Centre (VAAC) said.

The Hayli Gubbi volcano, located in Ethiopia's Afar region about 800 kilometres northeast of Addis Ababa near the Eritrean border, erupted on Sunday for several hours.

The volcano, which rises about 500 metres in altitude, sits within the Rift Valley, a zone of intense geological activity where two tectonic plates meet.

Ash clouds from the volcano drifted over Yemen, Oman, India, and northern Pakistan, the VAAC said.