Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam arrived in Damascus for his first official visit to Syria since he took office in February.

A statement by Salam’s office said the Lebanese premier will meet with Syrian President Ahmed Alshraaa to discuss bilateral relations between the two neighbouring countries on Monday.

A Lebanese source told Anadolu on Sunday that Salam’s visit to Syria “is meant to strengthen ties and correct the course of relations with the new Syrian authorities.”

The visit also aims to establish a “healthy and respectful framework” for relations between the two neighbours, he added.

Key issues on the agenda include tightening border controls, combating smuggling, securing all official crossings and closing illegal ones, and preventing further clashes along the border.

The refugee crisis will be another major point of discussion, particularly ways to facilitate the return of Syrian refugees currently residing in Lebanon, the source said.