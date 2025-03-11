The UN human rights office confirmed that seven of its country operations are directly affected by US funding cuts, leading to an urgent call for alternative financial support.

"We did receive stop work orders for ongoing agreements with USAID and the Department of State for seven of our country operations, and there has been an immediate impact," spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani told a UN press briefing in Geneva on Tuesday.

Shamdasani added that the affected offices are in Equatorial Guinea, Iraq, Ukraine, Bangladesh, Colombia, Ethiopia, and Peru.

Giving the example of Iraq, she said the office is shutting down a program that provided support for torture victims and families of disappeared persons.

In Colombia, the spokesperson said that US funds represented more than 40 percent of the budget.

Recalling High Commissioner Volker Turk's remarks, she said this is "a time for more investment in human rights, not less investment."

The office has now entered contingency planning, reviewing its 2025 budget and urging states, foundations, and private donors to step up their contributions, she stressed.

Shamdasani also noted that in 2024, the US was the top donor of the human rights office, contributing $36 million - about 13.5 percent of its extra-budgetary income.

