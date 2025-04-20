The Israeli military has deployed insufficiently trained soldiers from its elite Golani and Givati brigades to besieged Gaza amid a critical shortage of troops, Israel's public broadcaster KAN reported.

The recruits have been sent to the battlefield since last December, it said on Sunday.

The move reflects the growing strain on the Israeli military, which has acknowledged a significant manpower shortage.

Last week, the Yedioth Ahronoth daily reported that Army Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir had informed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his Cabinet that the army's ability to achieve the political leadership's objectives in Gaza could be hindered by the dwindling number of soldiers.

The army has struggled with a lack of regular soldiers over the past few months, exacerbated by the exemption of ultra-Orthodox Jews (Haredim) from conscription and a 30 percent to 40 percent dropout rate among reservists, citing exhaustion from the prolonged genocidal war, according to local media outlets.

The shortage may worsen amid a growing number of petitions signed by Israelis, including active and former soldiers, demanding the release of hostages, even if it requires halting the Gaza war.

More than 140,000 Israelis have signed petitions calling for a ceasefire in exchange for hostages. Among them, 21 petitions have each been signed by more than 10,000 active and former reservists.

Netanyahu and his ministers have threatened to dismiss the signatories, labelling the campaigns "rebellion" and "disobedience" that "strengthen enemies during wartime."