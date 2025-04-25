WORLD
2 min read
Russian general killed in car bomb blast near Moscow
Kiev had in some cases claimed responsibility but has not commented on Friday's attack.
Russian general killed in car bomb blast near Moscow
The "blast was caused by the triggering of an improvised explosive device" packed with metal fragments designed to cause maximum harm, investigators said. / Social Media
April 25, 2025

An explosive device ripped through a parked car near Moscow on Friday, killing a senior Russian general, the Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said, adding it had launched a murder probe.

Authorities named General-lieutenant Yaroslav Moskalik, deputy head of the main operational directorate of the military's General Staff, as the victim.

Investigators said they had opened a probe into murder and smuggling explosives after the VW Golf blew up outside a block of flats in the town of Balashikha, east of Moscow.

Images from the scene posted on social media showed a blaze that gutted a car.

The Agentstvo investigative news site, citing leaked information, said Moskalik lived in Balashikha, but the car was not registered to him.

Recommended

Security camera footage posted by the Izvestia newspaper showed a massive explosion, sending fragments flying into the air. The blast happens just as someone can be seen walking towards the car.

The "blast was caused by the triggering of an improvised explosive device" packed with metal fragments designed to cause maximum harm, investigators said.

According to the Kremlin website, Moskalik was a Russian military representative at the "Normandy format" talks on Ukraine in 2015, amid the conflict between Kiev and Russian-backed separatists.

Russian President Vladimir Putin made him general-lieutenant in 2021.

The blast appeared to be similar to previous attacks on Russians linked to Moscow's military offensive in Ukraine.

Kiev had in some cases claimed responsibility but has not commented on Friday's attack.

Explore
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan
Europe risks falling behind US and China without swift economic reforms, warns Draghi
NATO chief backs Turkiye’s bid to join EU defence programme SAFE, urges closer cooperation