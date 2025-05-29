TÜRKİYE
1 min read
Erdogan sends off Türkiye’s first floating gas production platform to Black Sea
As Türkiye continues to invest heavily in domestic energy production, Osman Gazi represents a significant step toward greater energy independence and security.
Erdogan sends off Türkiye’s first floating gas production platform to Black Sea
Turkish President Erdogan sends off Türkiye's first floating natural gas production platform Osman Gazi as the vessel passes through Istanbul Strait. / AA
May 29, 2025

Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent off the country’s first floating production unit (FPU), named Osman Gazi, as it set off for the Sakarya Gas Field in the Black Sea.

The platform was expected to double natural gas output from the field.

The ceremony took place in Istanbul, with Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar and Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun in attendance.

An Ottoman military-style mehter band performed during the event, adding a ceremonial touch to the send-off.

Recommended

Marking the anniversary of the Conquest of Istanbul, Osman Gazi began its journey through the Istanbul Strait, which is expected to take about 11 hours. The platform is scheduled to arrive at Filyos Port on June 1.

President Erdogan spoke by phone with the captain of the vessel. Later, he boarded a boat to get a closer look at the platform and continued the conversation over the radio.

“Safe travels,” Erdogan said. “We’re expecting plenty of gas from Sakarya.”

As Türkiye continues to invest heavily in domestic energy production, Osman Gazi represents a significant step toward greater energy independence and security.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Armenia removes image of Türkiye's Mount Agri from passport stamps
Türkiye and Azerbaijan discuss military cooperation, regional security, and armed forces reforms
Turkish President Erdogan heads to Qatar for Arab-Islamic summit
The biggest problem in the region is Israel’s expansionist policy: Türkiye's Fidan
Turkish men's basketball team secures silver at EuroBasket 2025
Türkiye accuses Greece of distorting history in September 14 remarks
Turkish foreign minister to attend preparatory meeting ahead of emergency Arab-Islamic summit
Turkish President Erdogan receives latest Togg T10F in ceremonial handover
Recognising Gaza, exposing Israel's crimes, creates a fairer world, says Türkiye
Türkiye triumph over Greece to reach EuroBasket 2025 final
Turkish president attends Togg’s first sedan turnkey in Istanbul
Tombstones with Cevgan carvings uncovered in Türkiye: How the 'game for kings' lives on?
By Esra Karataş Alpay
Türkiye battles Greece in Riga, aiming for EuroBasket glory
Turkish first lady calls for value-based universal education at Kiev summit
How significant is Turkish Defence Minister Guler’s landmark visit to Vietnam?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Turkish teenager Gurel stuns world chess champion Gukesh