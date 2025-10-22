Hundreds of Palestinians gathered in central Gaza on Wednesday to attend the funeral of 54 prisoners whose bodies were returned by Israel under a ceasefire agreement, as local officials alleged evidence of torture and summary executions.

The procession took place in the city of Deir al-Balah, where mourners carried Palestinian flags and chanted prayers as the bodies, many wrapped in shrouds, were laid to rest.

Authorities said most of the prisoners could not be immediately identified due to severe disfigurement.

Ismail al-Thawabta, director of the Palestinian Government Media Office in Gaza, told reporters that medical teams had found signs of torture, including hanging marks, rope burns, and gunshot wounds at close range.

Some bodies, he said, showed bindings, burns, fractures, and evidence of being run over by armoured vehicles.

“These acts constitute conclusive evidence of field executions,” al-Thawabta claimed, calling on the International Criminal Court (ICC) and the wider international community to launch an investigation.