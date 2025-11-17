The arrival in South Africa of 153 Palestinians on a plane last week was "suspicious" and indicated "a clear agenda to cleanse Palestinians out of Gaza and the occupied West Bank," the foreign minister has said.
"We are suspicious as the South African government about the circumstances surrounding the arrival of the plane," Foreign Minister Ronald Lamola told reporters on Monday.
The group landed in Johannesburg on a chartered flight on Thursday without departure stamps from Israel on their passports.
South African border police kept the group on the plane for 12 hours before President Cyril Ramaphosa allowed them entry on a standard 90-day visa exemption.
It emerged later that the first plane carrying 176 Palestinians had arrived on October 28, according to the Gift of the Givers charity, which is assisting the Palestinians.
Reports said an organisation named Al-Majd was involved in the departure from Gaza of both groups.
"We do not want any further flights to come our way because this is a clear agenda to cleanse out Palestinians out of Gaza and the West Bank and those areas, which South Africa is against," Lamola said.
"It does look like it represents a broader agenda to remove Palestinians from Palestine into many different parts of the world, and is a clearly orchestrated operation," Lamola said.