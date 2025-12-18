WAR ON GAZA
Israel releases 11 Palestinians from Gaza after months of detention
The detainees were taken to hospital for medical examinations after their release, according to the prisoners’ office.
A group of Palestinian detainees released by Israeli forces are welcomed upon arrival in Deir al Balah. / AA
December 18, 2025

Eleven Palestinian detainees from Gaza were released by the Israeli army after months of detention, according to the Prisoners’ Information Office.

In a statement, the office said the detainees were freed at a border crossing in southern Gaza, without providing details about their health condition at the time of release.

The detainees were transported by the International Committee of the Red Cross to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central city of Deir al Balah for medical examinations, the statement said.

Palestinian prisoners previously released by the Israeli army have shown signs of abuse, malnutrition and severe injuries, which they said were caused by torture during detention.

On October 13, Israel released nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, including about 1,700 from Gaza, under a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between Hamas and Israel.

Many of those released at the time arrived in poor health, with several describing experiences of torture, starvation and humiliation in Israeli detention facilities.

According to Palestinian and Israeli human rights organisations, more than 10,000 Palestinians remain imprisoned in Israel, including women and children.

The groups say detainees face torture, starvation and medical neglect, conditions they say have led to the deaths of numerous prisoners.

SOURCE:TRT World & Agencies
