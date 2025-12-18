Eleven Palestinian detainees from Gaza were released by the Israeli army after months of detention, according to the Prisoners’ Information Office.

In a statement, the office said the detainees were freed at a border crossing in southern Gaza, without providing details about their health condition at the time of release.

The detainees were transported by the International Committee of the Red Cross to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in the central city of Deir al Balah for medical examinations, the statement said.

Palestinian prisoners previously released by the Israeli army have shown signs of abuse, malnutrition and severe injuries, which they said were caused by torture during detention.

On October 13, Israel released nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners, including about 1,700 from Gaza, under a ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement between Hamas and Israel.