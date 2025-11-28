Syria has condemned Friday's Israeli army raid on the town of Beit Jinn in the Damascus countryside as a “criminal assault,” saying the incursion and subsequent air strikes amounted to a war crime.

A Syrian Foreign Ministry statement said an Israeli military patrol crossed into Syrian territory in Beit Jinn, where it confronted local residents and “attacked civilians and their property,” triggering direct clashes that forced the patrol to withdraw.

Israeli forces then launched “deliberate and brutal” strikes on the town after the incursion, describing the attack as a “full-fledged war crime,” the statement added.

Syria said it holds Israel “fully responsible” for the raid and its consequences, including casualties and destruction, warning that continued “criminal aggression” threatens regional stability and reflects a systematic effort to destabilise the area and impose “an aggressive reality by force.”

At least 13 people were killed, including women and children, and as many were wounded early Friday in the Israeli attack on the town of Beit Jinn and the road leading to Mazraat Beit Jinn in the Damascus countryside, according to Syrian state media.