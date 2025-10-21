Illegal Israeli settlers have staged 158 assaults against Palestinian farmers in the occupied West Bank since the start of the olive harvest season in October, according to a local official.

Muayyar Shaaban, who heads the Palestinian Authority’s Colonisation and Wall Resistance Commission, said field teams documented 17 attacks by the Israeli army and 141 others by illegal settlers.

“These attacks ranged from violent physical assaults, arrests, movement restrictions, denial of access, intimidation, and harassment to direct gunfire,” Shaaban said.

According to the official, 56 attacks were carried out in the northern city of Nablus, 51 assaults in the central city of Ramallah, and 15 in Hebron in the occupied southern West Bank.

Shaaban noted that 57 incidents of movement restrictions and intimidation against olive pickers were documented, in addition to 22 cases of beating and physical assault against farmers.

A total of 795 olive trees were destroyed in 74 attacks directly targeting olive-planted lands, he added.