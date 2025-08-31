Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan urged the world to pursue peace, justice, and cooperation in his article in China’s prominent publication, People’s Daily.
Titled “A Shared Path to Peace and Justice,” Erdogan said on Sunday that Türkiye remains committed to building bridges between civilisations, maintaining dialogue, and resolving crises through diplomacy and communication.
Pointing to the Black Sea Grain Initiative, the Turkish president noted Türkiye’s role in safeguarding global food security during the war between Russia and Ukraine.
Türkiye hosted several meetings between Russian and Ukrainian delegations for peace talks that helped facilitate humanitarian corridors and prisoner exchanges.
“Guided by the principle that ‘There are no winners in war and no losers in a fair peace,’ we continue to pursue our peace diplomacy with patience,” Erdogan wrote in the Chinese daily.
‘Independent Palestine important for regional peace’
President Erdogan also criticised the current international system for failing to protect civilians, pointing to Israel’s genocidal war in Gaza as a severe human rights concern.
“The events unfolding in Gaza, including the brutality and genocide committed by Israel, stand as some of the most striking examples of this reality. Türkiye's stance on Gaza is clear because human beings and human rights are at the centre of our politics,” Erdogan said.
He reiterated his support for a fully independent and sovereign Palestine within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, as vital for regional stability.
“The establishment of a Palestinian State is essential for achieving lasting peace throughout the region,” he added.
Erdogan underlined that regional peace also requires economic cooperation, infrastructure projects, energy partnerships, and cultural exchanges to build trust.
Türkiye will continue promoting global stability through humanitarian aid, development initiatives and multilateral diplomacy focused on inclusive solutions, he noted.
Meeting with Xi
President Erdogan is attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Tianjin as a Dialogue Partner, a two-day gathering.
During the visit, he will discuss strengthening bilateral relations and Ankara-Beijing ties with Chinese President Xi Jinping.
“We believe that the consolidation of the international community, in which the People's Republic of China plays a leading role, around a collective conscience and common interests will pave the way for a fairer and more prosperous world,” he said.