Israel has said that it had identified the remains of hostages Amiram Kuper and Sahar Baruch, whose bodies were returned by Hamas.

A statement from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said the families of the deceased men had been informed after "completion of the identification process by the National Institute of Forensic Medicine".

Sahar Baruch was taken from kibbutz Beeri to Gaza and killed during a failed army rescue operation two months later.

Amiram Kuper, 84 at the time of his abduction, was taken with his wife Nourit Kuper from their home in kibbutz Nir Oz.

Israel announced his death in captivity in June 2024.

Hamas have so far returned the remains of 17 of the 28 deceased hostages that the group had agreed to hand over as part of a US-brokered truce deal with Israel.

In a statement, the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, a campaign group, expressed its support for the families of Kuper and Baruch, and called for the return of the bodies of the remaining dead hostages.