The Israeli army faces "the worst manpower crisis in its history" amid a severe shortage in personnel, Israeli reserve general and military analyst Itzhak Brik said.

In an opinion piece in the daily Maariv, Brik said thousands of officers and non-commissioned officers avoided service in recent months, either by refusing call-ups or declining to renew their contracts.

During two years of Israel's genocidal war in Gaza, the military lost 923 troops and saw 6,399 injured, while roughly 20,000 soldiers suffer from post-traumatic stress, according to Israeli media citing army data.

Under heavy military censorship, the army faces accusations of concealing higher losses to preserve morale.

Brik wrote that many officers sought immediate discharge and younger recruits refused to sign long-term contracts, creating a wide shortage of staff across the military.

The sharp decline in manpower now undermines equipment maintenance and the operation of combat systems, he added.

The military analyst warned the situation could soon lead to the army "losing its ability to function entirely."