WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Israel rewards murderers: Officer who killed Palestinians in Jenin promoted
The move comes after a video showed Israeli forces shooting directly and killing two Palestinians in Jenin.
Israel rewards murderers: Officer who killed Palestinians in Jenin promoted
Palestinian authorities accused Israeli forces of carrying out a cold-blooded execution of two young men. / Reuters
November 30, 2025

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has granted a promotion to an officer whose unit “carried out a cold-blooded execution” of two unarmed Palestinians in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin, local media reported on Sunday.

Ben-Gvir informed the commander of the unit that he would advance him to deputy commissioner, Haaretz reported, noting that the decision came one day after a video showed unit members firing on two Palestinians who raised their hands.

The minister, who leads the far-right Jewish Power Party, visited the unit’s base to personally notify the commander, identified as “K”, about the promotion, the paper added.

The report described the move as “unusual” because unit commanders in the police typically hold a lower rank.

Israeli forces shot dead two Palestinian men on Thursday.

The Palestinian health ministry said in a statement that the two men were killed in the shooting, identifying them as 26-year-old Montasir Abdullah and 37-year-old Yusuf Asasa.

Palestinian authorities accused Israeli forces of carrying out a cold-blooded execution of two young men.

Full backing

Israel's far-right National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, later issued a statement giving his "full backing" to the military and the police unit that was involved in the gruesome shooting.

RECOMMENDED

“During the questioning, investigators presented the officers with footage in which the two Palestinians were seen leaving a house in Jenin with their hands raised in the air,” the newspaper said.

After the officers overpowered the Palestinians, they ordered them to lie on the ground at the entrance to the building, and then one of the officers shot them dead at close range.

Ben-Gvir posted videos on Friday, hugging the unit commander and expressing support for the unit as the criminal investigation continues.

The Israeli army has escalated its attacks in the occupied West Bank since October 2023.

More than 1,085 Palestinians have since been killed, and 10,700 others wounded in attacks by Israeli forces and illegal Israeli settlers in the occupied territory.

More than 20,500 people have also been arrested.

In a landmark opinion last July, the International Court of Justice declared Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

RelatedTRT World - Israeli forces carry out 'cold-blooded executions' in Jenin; Palestine calls it a war crime
SOURCE:AA
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance