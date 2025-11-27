WORLD
Israeli forces carry out 'cold-blooded executions' in Jenin; Palestine calls it a war crime
Israel's far-right National Security Minister Ben-Gvir issues a statement giving his "full backing" to the military and the police unit that was involved in the "war crime."
Palestinian officials say Israeli forces carried out a cold-blooded execution of two young men. / Reuters
November 27, 2025

Palestine has accused Israeli forces of deliberately committing a "war crime" following "brutal" summary executions of two men in Jenin in the occupied West Bank.

The foreign ministry in Ramallah said on Thursday it "strongly condemns the brutal field execution carried out by the Israeli occupation army against two Palestinian youths,” calling the incident a "deliberate Israeli war crime.”

Israeli forces shot two Palestinian men on Thursday who were unarmed, Palestine TV news footage showed.

In the footage, the men are seen exiting a building surrounded by Israeli forces in the northern West Bank city of Jenin, lifting their shirts and lying on the ground.

The forces then appeared to direct the men back inside the building before opening fire at close range.

A Reuters journalist in the vicinity saw the men leave the building, appearing to surrender, and later, after hearing shots fired, saw Israeli forces standing near what appeared to be a lifeless body.

The Palestinian health ministry said in a statement that the two men were killed in the shooting, identifying them as 26-year-old Montasir Abdullah and 37-year-old Yusuf Asasa.

Jenin Governor Kamal Abu al-Rub, speaking by phone, accused Israeli forces of carrying out a "cold-blooded execution" of two young men.

He said those who opened fire should face accountability, but expressed doubt that Israeli authorities would conduct a genuine investigation.

Israel's far-right National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, later issued a statement giving his "full backing" to the military and the police unit that was involved in the gruesome shooting.

