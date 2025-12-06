A railway hub near Kiev was attacked during a large-scale Russian drone and missile strike that damaged the depot and railway carriages, Ukrainian state railway company Ukrzaliznytsia said on Saturday.

The railway did not report any casualties from the overnight attack in the town of Fastiv.

Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukraine's energy sector and infrastructure in recent weeks, targeting power stations and railway hubs.

Ukrzaliznytsia said on the Telegram messaging app that it was forced to cancel several suburban trains near the capital and the city of Chernihiv in northeastern Ukraine.

Emergency services reported a fire and destruction on the territory of the railway station and depot but gave no more details. The report also cited an attack on infrastructure in the Chernihiv region.