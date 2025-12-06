WORLD
2 min read
Russian drones and missiles hit rail hub near Kiev, damaging depot and carriages: Ukraine
Ukrainian authorities say the Fastiv railway station was struck in overnight attacks as energy and transport infrastructure across multiple regions came under fire.
Russian drones and missiles hit rail hub near Kiev, damaging depot and carriages: Ukraine
Emergency responders at a warehouse hit in overnight Russian strikes in Novi Petrivtsi, near Kiev, on December 6, 2025. / Reuters
December 6, 2025

A railway hub near Kiev was attacked during a large-scale Russian drone and missile strike that damaged the depot and railway carriages, Ukrainian state railway company Ukrzaliznytsia said on Saturday.

The railway did not report any casualties from the overnight attack in the town of Fastiv.

Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukraine's energy sector and infrastructure in recent weeks, targeting power stations and railway hubs.

Ukrzaliznytsia said on the Telegram messaging app that it was forced to cancel several suburban trains near the capital and the city of Chernihiv in northeastern Ukraine.

Emergency services reported a fire and destruction on the territory of the railway station and depot but gave no more details. The report also cited an attack on infrastructure in the Chernihiv region.

RECOMMENDED

Power and heat generation facilities in Chernihiv, Zaporizhzhia, Lviv and Dnipropetrovsk regions were targeted in the attack, Ukraine's Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories said.

It said on Telegram that 9,500 customers remained without heat and 34,000 without water supply in the southern Odessa region.

"Port facilities (in Odesa) have also been attacked: part of the infrastructure has been de-energised, and operators have switched to backup power from generators," the ministry said.

The ministry also reported damages to energy infrastructure in the Kiev region.

RelatedTRT World - Battlefield gains bolster Russia's hand in Ukraine talks: Kremlin
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Venezuela dubs latest US oil tanker seizure 'international piracy'
Partial Epstein files release sparks cover-up outcry
US, Venezuela jam GPS signals in Caribbean amid escalating tensions
Israel kills two Palestinians in occupied West Bank
Nearly 100 more bodies retrieved from Gaza rubble
Half a million Palestinians lost jobs since Israeli war began in October 2023
Elon Musk becomes world's first $700B billionaire after Tesla pay deal restored
Türkiye’s intelligence chief meets with Hamas delegation over Gaza ceasefire
Algerian parliament opens debate on bill to criminalise French colonial rule
Illegal Israeli settlers attack Palestinian vehicles east of Ramallah in occupied West Bank
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints