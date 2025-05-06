Qatar said that mediation efforts to reach a Gaza ceasefire are ongoing “despite the difficult situation.”

“The Qatari, Egyptian, and US mediation is focused on ending the catastrophic war in Gaza,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari told a news briefing in Doha on Tuesday, without providing specific details.

He said previous mediation efforts “have led to the release of more hostages than what was achieved through military operations.”

The Qatari spokesperson rejected the use of humanitarian aid in Gaza as a bargaining chip.

“Israel’s policy of using aid as a weapon must be stopped,” he said, calling for international pressure to secure access to humanitarian assistance to Gaza.

Nearly 2.4 million people in Gaza live completely dependent on humanitarian aid, according to World Bank data.