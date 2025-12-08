As celebrations kicked off marking the first anniversary of the ousting of former President Bashar Assad’s regime, Syrians are still struggling to heal after the dynasty’s repressive 50-year rule and a 14-year civil war that killed an estimated half-million people, displaced millions more and left the country battered and divided.

On the anniversary on Monday, Syrian President Ahmed al Sharaa vowed that his country is entering a new phase of reconstruction “worthy of its present and its past.”

“No one, no matter how great, will stand in our way. No obstacle will stop us, and together we will face every challenge, God willing,” he added.

Here are some photos showing Syrians celebrating the day.

Assad fled to Russia soon after Sharaa's forces entered Damascus. Syrians have been calling for his repatriation so he can face justice.

The joy is a reminder of the pain inflicted on the Syrian people by the Assad regime, which used everything from barrel bombs to chemical weapons against opposition-held areas.

Syrians are marking the first anniversary of the fall of the 61-year Baath regime with celebrations and renewed optimism that their country is transforming into a free, secure nation.

Residents of the capital Damascus say the hardships they faced under the ousted Bashar al Assad regime have ended, expressing confidence that the new administration will lead Syria toward a better future, particularly in freedom, the economy and security.

The new government, established after the collapse of the Assad regime, has taken steps to provide basic services, including electricity and civil servants’ salaries, while implementing decisions that directly affect citizens’ daily lives.

A presidential decree in June raised civil servant salaries from 250,000 Syrian pounds (about $15 at the time) to 750,000 Syrian pounds (about $65).

Meanwhile, repair and maintenance work began on the country’s power grid, which had suffered severe damage during 14 years of bombardment.

The exhibition, which showcases military equipment and vehicles used during the revolution, was opened at the Damascus fairgrounds, marking a pivotal moment in Syria’s modern history.

“This military exhibition symbolises the birth of a new army that rose from the revolution. From makeshift workshops during the siege to the advanced operations centers, the army has developed despite all constraints, and we look forward to continuing the strategic plan to build an army that every Syrian can be proud of, an army that will protect their dignity and safeguard their children,” Syrian Defence Minister, General Murhaf Abu Qasra said in the inauguration ceremony according to SANA.