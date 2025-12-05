Taiwan has said that China deployed warships for "military operations" stretching hundreds of kilometres from the Yellow Sea to the South China Sea, posing a "threat" to the region.

Beijing, which views Taiwan as its own territory, neither confirmed nor denied the manoeuvres.

Taiwan's defence ministry and other security agencies were monitoring China's activities and had a "complete grasp of the situation", presidential office spokesperson Karen Kuo told reporters on Friday.

She did not say how many Chinese ships were involved in the deployment, but a security source said the number was "significant". The source spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak to the media.

The operations were not limited to the Taiwan Strait, but extended from the southern Yellow Sea to the East China Sea and on into the South China Sea and even the Western Pacific, Kuo said.

"This indeed poses a threat and impact on the Indo-Pacific and the entire region," she said.

Taiwan urged China to "exercise restraint", Kuo said, adding: "We are also confident that we can handle this matter well."

Neither China's armed forces nor state media have announced any increased military activity in the region where Taiwan said Chinese ships had been detected.

Related TRT World - Taiwan's 'return' to China key to post World War II order, Xi tells Trump

‘Annual evaluation exercises’

Beijing's defence ministry spokesperson Jiang Bin said on Friday that the navy's training on the high seas complies with international law and "is not directed at any specific country or target".