ASIA PACIFIC
2 min read
Taiwan's 'return' to China key to post World War II order, Xi tells Trump
The Japanese PM said this month a hypothetical Chinese attack on Taiwan could trigger a military response from Tokyo.
Taiwan's 'return' to China key to post World War II order, Xi tells Trump
Return of Taiwan to China important part of international order, Xi says / AA
November 24, 2025

Chinese President Xi Jinping has told US President Donald Trump during a phone call that Taiwan's "return to China" is a key part of the post-war international order, state news agency Xinhua reported.

"China and the United States once fought side by side against fascism and militarism and should now work together to safeguard the outcomes of World War II," Xi was quoted as saying by Xinhua on Monday.

A White House official confirmed Trump and Xi had spoken by phone but gave no details.

China regards Taiwan as part of its territory and has not ruled out the use of force to take control of it, though the island's government rejects Beijing's claim and says only Taiwan's people can decide their future.

China is locked in its biggest diplomatic crisis for years with Japan, after Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said this month a hypothetical Chinese attack on “democratically governed Taiwan” could trigger a military response from Tokyo.

Xi and Trump met in South Korea on October 30, following months of trade tensions triggered by Trump's tariff policies.

RECOMMENDED

China has since resumed purchases of US soybeans and halted its expanded curbs on rare earth exports, while the US lowered tariffs on China by 10 percent.

Xi said that China-US ties have stabilised and improved since their meeting.

"The facts again show that cooperation benefits both sides while confrontation hurts both," he told Trump, urging the two countries to maintain positive momentum and expand cooperation.

The two leaders also discussed the war in Ukraine, with Xi reiterating that China supports all efforts conducive to peace while calling on all parties to narrow their differences.

RelatedTRT World - US approves $700M air defence sale to Taiwan, second arms package in a week
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US proposed first Ukraine-Russia face-to-face talks in six months: Zelenskyy
Jake Paul reports 'double broken jaw' from his knockout loss to Anthony Joshua
Türkiye’s defence exports rise 30% in 11 months: Turkish President
Russia scraps post-Cold War military pacts with Europe
Tens of thousands gather in Dhaka to mourn slain Bangladesh student leader
Israeli troops expand ground invasion in southwestern Syria, set up checkpoints
Russian strike on Odessa port kills eight as Ukraine hits oil targets
Calls for slavery reparations grow as Ghana presses to rally African leaders
Japan sets five-year $19 billion business push into Central Asia
Syria vows to intensify military actions against Daesh as US strikes on terror group
More Ukraine talks as US, Russian officials set to meet in Florida
Former heavyweight champion Joshua knocks out Jake Paul in Netflix bout
Honduran election officials recount votes amid fraud accusations
Elon Musk wins appeal to reclaim $56 billion Tesla pay package
MAGA figures clash over who replaces Trump in 2028 as Erika Kirk endorses JD Vance