Istanbul’s Chief Public Prosecutor on Tuesday filed an indictment against former Istanbul mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, detailing how he abused office for personal enrichment.

The 4,000-page indictment prepared by the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office lays out an extensive pattern of corruption, collusion, and abuse of public office during Imamoglu’s tenure as mayor.

The document, finalised after months of investigation, details how the municipal authority was systematically manipulated to serve political and personal interests.

Prosecutors describe a structured network operating under Imamoglu’s direction, involving more than 400 individuals — from senior officials to influential business figures — all tied to the manipulation of public tenders, bribery chains, and illicit financing schemes. Also the prosecutors charged Istanbul's jailed former mayor Ekrem Imamoglu with 142 offences.

In the indictment, Imamoglu faces charges including forming a criminal organisation, bribery, fraud, bid rigging, money laundering, and unlawful disclosure of personal data. Prosecutors are seeking a prison sentence of up to 2,430 years.

Losses exceed $4B

According to the indictment, a public loss of 160 billion Turkish lira and 24 million dollars was detected.

The indictment states that the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IMM) received a 69.5 billion Turkish lira loan from abroad for rail systems.



Of this amount, 19.9 billion lira was transferred to foreign financial institutions, and 13.9 billion lira was transferred to companies affiliated with the organisation, resulting in a total public loss of 39.9 billion lira.