WORLD
2 min read
Protesters gather outside Tesla dealership in Washington to rally against Musk-led spending cuts
Trump appointed Musk to head a task force called the Department of Government Efficiency, which has already led to the elimination of over 100,000 jobs from the federal civilian workforce of more than 2 million.
Protesters gather outside Tesla dealership in Washington to rally against Musk-led spending cuts
Roughly 100 people waved signs and danced in protest outside a Tesla dealership in Washington / Reuters
March 22, 2025

Roughly 100 people waved signs and danced in protest outside a Tesla dealership in Washington, angry at the electric vehicle maker's billionaire CEO Elon Musk, who has led efforts to sharply cut the federal workforce.

Cars driving past the demonstration honked at the protesters whose signs featured photos of Musk, the world's richest man. President Donald Trump appointed Musk to lead efforts to downsize the federal government, which has thousands of workers in the nation's capital.

Trump tapped Musk to lead a task force dubbed the Department of Government Efficiency, which so far has overseen cuts of more than 100,000 jobs across a federal civilian workforce of more than 2 million people.

DOGE has also pushed for the freezing of foreign aid and the canceling of thousands of programs and contracts.

"We are coming out with joy and showing other people that they're not alone," said Melissa Knutson, one of the protesters outside the dealership in Washington.

Protesters also turned out at other US cities, including Los Angeles, as well as abroad, such as in Toronto where some Canadians have vowed not to purchase US products following the Trump administration's hiking of tariffs on Canadian goods.

Recommended

In the weeks leading up to the protests, motorists have traded in a record number of Tesla electric vehicles this month, Edmunds data showed.

Tesla stock has nearly halved from its January peak. The shares skyrocketed after Trump's election in November on hopes it would be easier for Tesla to roll out robotaxis under the new administration.

The Trump administration said this week that arsonists have targeted several Tesla dealerships and charging stations.

No violence was reported at Saturday's protest in Washington.

Explore
AK Party slams Netanyahu over remarks on Turkish President Erdogan
Modi thanks Trump, vows to boost India-US ties amid trade talks
'A bloody stage of genocide': Türkiye’s communications head slams Israel’s Gaza City assault
Israel pumps millions into a disinformation campaign to deny Gaza starvation
Ireland's president urges UN ban on Israel, backers
Bulgaria arrests shipowner linked to deadly 2020 Beirut port blast
President Erdogan receives Türkiye's basketball, volleyball teams after silver medal triumphs
Israel arms and funds Druze militias in Syria's Sweida: report
Zelenskyy is going to have to make a deal with Russia: Trump
Is Russia's drone tactic in Eastern Europe an attempt to drag NATO into Ukraine war?
By Murat Sofuoglu
Palestinians forced into 'another hellscape' as Israel forces Gaza City displacement: UNICEF
US has a deal with China, buyer for TikTok: Trump
Qatar’s Emir, Rubio discuss Israel's attack on Doha, Gaza
Israel resorts to intense psychological warfare to force Palestinians out of Gaza City
Tariffs on China, India over Russian oil 'difficult' despite US pressure on G7: Japan
Withdraw Typhon missile system from the region: China asks US, Japan