German authorities have arrested a far-right extremist suspected of operating a darknet platform that called for attacks on politicians and offered cryptocurrency bounties for their assassinations, federal prosecutors said.

Martin S., a 49-year-old dual German-Polish citizen, was detained late on Monday in the western city of Dortmund, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Public broadcaster ARD, citing security sources, reported that he is believed to have links to the far-right Reichsbürger (Reich Citizens) movement, which rejects the legitimacy of the modern German state.

According to prosecutors, Martin S. had been running an anonymous darknet forum since at least June 2025, where he published so-called “death sentences” against elected officials and public figures, along with bomb-making instructions and private data of targeted individuals.